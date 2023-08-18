Did you know Akshay Kumar didn’t charge a penny for OMG 2?

Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 emerged as the clear winner at the box office. Despite the tough competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth's Jailer, the film continues to earn good numbers at the box office and is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark (Rs 1 billion).

Amid this, a lot of rumours started doing the rounds related to the movie's budget, which many claimed was around Rs 150 crore. However, now producer Ajit Andhare has come forward to put a clear stop to all that.

Ajit, COO of Viacom 18, told Pinkvilla website that Akshay Kumar did not charge a single penny for the film.

''The reports of the budget of OMG2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn’t charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film.''

He shared, ''We share a long history & understanding with him as a Studio since OMG1, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger & meaningful. Without him this risk was impossible to take, he was fully invested both creatively & financially.”

However, a source has revealed to Pinkvilla that the budget of the OMG 2 is around Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 Million).

“OMG 2 has been shot in a controlled environment, much like most of the social dramedies made in the Hindi Film Industry. The cost of production is a little under Rs 50 crore. For those unaware, even OMG (2012) was made on a controlled cost of Rs 25 crore only,” a source told Pinkvilla.

The film, which is a sequel to the superhit 2012 film OMG, is directed by Amit Rai. The movie has been performing exceptionally well since day one and is now inching towards the much-coveted Rs 100 crore club.

As of now, the film stands at Rs. 84.72 at the box office.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ''Riding on glowing word of mouth, #OMG2 posts an EXCELLENT number in Week 1… This, despite a Tsunami called #Gadar2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 85.05 cr. #India biz.''

Written and directed by Amit Rai, the film featured Akshay as Lord Shiva's messenger, who has been sent to help his true devotee Kanti Sharan Mudgal, played by Pankaj Tripathi, from the big crisis that is about to come in his life. The movie also features Yami as a lawyer.

WION's review of OMG 2

Kshitij Mohan Rawat wrote in his review of the movie: OMG 2 is a lot of fun. It manages to strike a nice and delicate balance between dealing with a serious issue (sex education) and delivering moments of genuine laughter and heartfelt emotions.

Pankaj Tripathi is reliably excellent, and so is Kumar (this might be a radical idea, but he should do more comedy again), but the film is peppered with a number of outstanding character actors in supporting roles. Pavan Malhotra shines as Judge Purushottam Nagar presiding over the case. Initially sceptical and even unfriendly towards Kanti, he learns to respect the determination of the man. His struggles with Kanti's "shuddh", or pure, Hindi are played for some nice humour as his assistant tries to explain what the man is saying non-verbally. Read the full review here:

