Dia Mirza to attend UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Summit in New York

Dia Mirza, a prominent actor and the UN Secretary-General’s Advocate for SDGs is on her way to New York to attend the UN General Assembly. She will join a convening of policymakers and leaders from around the world at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) - SDG Summit in New York.

Dia has been associated with the United Nations for a long time. In the past, the UN Goodwill Ambassador has highlighted India's LiFE Campaign which was centered around bringing individual behaviours at the forefront of the global climate action narrative as well as other key commitments that India has made towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Before leaving for New York, Dia was quoted as, "I carry with me this time the reaffirming G20 message of 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future' which has an overarching global relevance because it underlines the importance of living together in harmony with the ecosystem and committing to concrete actions to address global challenges."

India recently hosted the G20 summit

The recently concluded G20 Summit in India has been crucial to furthering the key SDG commitments made by the Global South, most importantly India. The UN agenda at the UNGA will further this conversation about issues like climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, drought, land degradation, and how the pandemic and geopolitical issues have reversed SDG gains.

She added, "The UN has always linked synergistic cooperation with global solutions. Collective responsibility generally runs like a thread through UNGA's humanitarian and environmental agendas and this time will be no different. I am looking forward to seeing what new strategies will be formed to further gender rights, social and economic equality as well as SDG goals."

Dia also hopes to highlight some positive tidings from India and said that we need big shifts at the policy level in addition to individual initiatives to combat climate change because environmental anomalies disproportionately affect the most vulnerable amongst us, including women and children. She concluded, “As I leave for New York, I also take with me beautiful stories of Indian change makers who are cleaning up beaches, turning trash into products of great beauty, carrying out reforestation projects single-handedly, and standing up for wildlife habitats. I feel proud to represent a country where so many citizens are working towards a sustainable and inclusive future."

