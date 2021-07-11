Demands made for boycott of Farhan Akhtar-starrer ‘Toofaan’, alleging it promotes ‘love jihad’

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming movie, ‘Toofaan’, may have garnered a lot of positive buzz ever since its trailer released, but as the date of release approaches, the film seems to be getting into one controversy after another.



Just recently, there was a strong demand for boycotting the film because of leading man Farhan Akhtar’s comments in the past pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act. And now, a section of people on the internet, especially Twitter, are asking for it to be boycotted because the film allegedly promotes ‘Love Jihad’.



It all started when the names of the central characters were revealed to the public. ‘Toofaan’ sees Akhtar taking on the role of Aziz Ali who falls in love with a character named Pooja Shah (played by Mrunal Thakur). The film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal as Ali's coach.



Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ‘Toofaan’ releases on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

You can read some of the tweets here:

Today in Hindu-majority country of India, insult and mockery of Hindu Dharma, Hindu deities n Hindu customs is going on unabated through mediums like Web series, movies, social media and so on.



Unity of Hindus is the only way to stop These issues, so support 👇#BoycottToofaan pic.twitter.com/J5dfxarcSt — Suman H P (@Suman_H_P) July 10, 2021 ×

Toofaan Movie Is against Our Culture .



It's Time To #BoycottToofaan — Sadhvi Prachi (@Sadhvi_prachi) July 10, 2021 ×

They can't reels hinduphonic context so shamelessly and run away each and every time !!



Boycott it with all your deeds !!



It's our turn now !#BoycottToofaan https://t.co/tf2XCeyJ3i — Ujjawal Thakur (@uraj7777) July 10, 2021 ×