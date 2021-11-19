Celebs reacts to farm laws repeal: Sonu Sood calls it 'wonderful news', Kangana Ranaut terms it 'unfair'

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, on Friday (November 19), Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of three controversial farm laws.



The withdrawal of all three agricultural laws has been welcomed by many. Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood and others have also reacted to the government's new decision.



Sonu Sood was quick to react to the decision."This is wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today," the actor tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut called this “sad, shameful and absolutely unfair.'' Ranaut added, “If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation… Congratulations to all who wanted it like htis.”

Taapsee Pannu re-tweeted the news of PM Modi withdrawing farm laws and wrote, "Also.. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan."

By calling it farmers victory, Richa Chadha tweeted, "Jeet gaye aap! Aap ki jeet sab ki jeet hai (You've won. You win is everyone's win)."

Sayani Gupta tweeted, ''Congratulations Farmers. You showed it's possible. Protests work. Prayers for all who lost their lives. Their sacrifices didn't go in vain. May God always be with you our Annadaatas! Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan!.''

Prakash Raj took to Twitter and shared a poem highlighting the farmers’ struggles. ''The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees … sharing @anitanairauthor poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking.''

The relentless fighting farmers of my country have brought the KING on his knees … sharing ⁦@anitanairauthor⁩ poem narrated by me in support of #FarmersProtest against 3 #farmlaws.. #JaiKisan #justasking pic.twitter.com/9c3AF1x3AC — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) November 19, 2021 ×

Several farmers had been protesting against these laws, which were passed by Parliament a year ago, for a long time.