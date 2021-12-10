Case filed against producers of 83' for cheating and fraud including Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh’s film ‘83’ finds itself in a legal soup as a UAE-based financier alleged the makers of fraud. They approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai and filed a complaint against the makers of ’83, alleging that his company was promised good returns by Vibri Media after they invested approximately Rs 16 crores.

With this, Ranveer Singh and wife Deepika Padukone has been dragged into the case since they are a part of the film and the actress has also invested money into it.

The claimant argues that their funds were directed into multiple agreements involving filmmakers like Kabir Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala and Deepika Padukone among others and the money was used for the production of ’83, without getting any written consent.

Currently, a criminal complaint against all the producers of 83 has been filed on the grounds of criminal conspiracy and cheating.

‘83 is directed by Kabir Khan and narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, the Indian cricket team’s captain during the then-world cup. Deepika Padukone plays his wife, Romi Bhatia.

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and Ammy Virk among others.

’83 will hit the screens on December 24.