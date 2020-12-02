Bollywood actor Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor and politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sunny took to Twitter to share the news with his followers. He wrote, “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the result has come back positive. I am in isolation and feeling well. I request that all those who came in contact with me recently should isolate themselves and get tested.”

मैंने कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मैं एकांतवास में हूं और मेरी तबीयत ठीक है। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 2, 2020 ×

Earlier on Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh health secretary had shared that Sunny had tested positive.

Sunny has been in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh for a while now. He had undergone a shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

Sunny Deol will soon be seen in the sequel for ‘Apne’. He will star in the film with his father Dharmendra, brother Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol. The film, which was officially announced by Dharmendra on Sunday, will have a Diwali 2021 theatrical release.

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020 ×

‘Apne 2’ will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the 2007 hit drama, and will be produced by Deepak Mukut.