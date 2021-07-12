Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s ‘love story’ other than the one with Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is, quite evidently, a fitness freak and has been entertaining her fans with quirky posts and videos since she cleansed her Instagram profile at the beginning of the year. From goofy videos with husband and fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to bake-offs with her friends, Deepika’s social media game has undergone a major makeover. One that fans seem to love.



On Monday, the actress posted an animation video of a female figure doing Yoga—we are assuming it’s her—while a soothing meditative music played in the background. She wrote, “I love...My yoga mat. That's it. That's the post.” Sure enough, her followers couldn’t stop gushing over her therapeutic video post.

Also, a few days back, DP—as she is fondly called—posted a carousel of pictures where she pulled an ‘Expectation versus Reality’ joke. In the first picture, Deepika can be seen perfecting her Drop Back pose (also called Urdhva Dhanurasana) and in the other, she can be seen napping in a pair of jeans and a white tee. The comparison post did look fun, to be honest.

On the work front, Deepika awaits the release of her sports drama ’83’ with husband Ranveer Singh, then she has Shakun Batra’s untitled next along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Deepika will also be seen with Bollywood hunk hrithik Roshan in ‘Fighter’. She is also sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan for the Hindi remake of American comedy ‘The Intern’ and there is another film with South Indian star Prabhas.