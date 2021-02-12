Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets respite as Jodhpur court dismisses state government’s plea against him

In a major respite for Salman Khan, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of the Rajasthan State Government against the actor for allegedly presenting a false affidavit in connection with the Arms Act.

In a statement confirming the same, Salman Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat said, “The Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman.”

The state government’s plea was earlier dismissed by the lower court as well.

Salman had earlier apologised for 'mistakenly' submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003, during his hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998. His lawyer told the court that the affidavit was mistakenly submitted to the court on August 8, 2003, for which the actor should be forgiven.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was arrested in 1998 for hunting two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur. At that time, a case under Arms Act was registered against him and the court had asked him to submit his arms licence.

The actor thus took to his social media profile and thanked his fans as he wrote, "To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern. Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka. God bless n loveee u tooo..."