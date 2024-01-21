Big clash! This Eid it will be Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Vs Akshay Kumar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan finally has a release date now. After being delayed for more than two years, Devgn's sports drama will finally hit theatres this year. On Sunday, the makers revealed that the movie will release on Eid in April. However, the exact release date of the movie has not been revealed.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on X. “AJAY DEVGN: 'MAIDAAN' TO ARRIVE THIS EID. #Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid. Directed by Amit Sharma. #BoneyKapoor #ZeeStudios.” AJAY DEVGN: 'MAIDAAN' TO ARRIVE THIS EID... #Maidaan - starring #AjayDevgn - gets a new release date: April 2024 #Eid... Directed by Amit Sharma.#BoneyKapoor #ZeeStudios pic.twitter.com/0ijkWfUzsF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2024 × Set in the years 1952–1962, the movie stars Devgn in the role of real-life coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Rahim, who is regarded as the architect of modern Indian football, was the coach of the Indian national team from the year 1950 until he died in 1963.



The movie is a tribute to the golden era of Indian football, during which the Indian football team qualified for the Olympics in Helsinki, Finland, and registered a big win at the Asian Games.



Apart from Ajay, the movie also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh.



The music of the film is by AR Rahman, and it is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta, and Akash Chawla.