Bambai Meri Jaan’s Saurabh Sachdeva happy with fan love, excited for Jaane Jaan

Saurabh Sachdeva has quite an interesting lineup for 2023, whatever is left of the year. Recently seen in Haddi opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bambai Meri Jaan, the actor has enjoying his fair share of fan love. On his role as Haji Maqbool in Bambai Meri Jaan, Saurabh said that he’s thrilled with the response to the variety of projects he’s undertaken. "People are actually saying that each of the characters is so different,” revealed Saurabh.

The actor added, "The responses have been very great and people are admiring the character be it Haji from Bambai Meri Jaan or Inder from Haddi. Audiences are really appreciating saying that it was a fine performance. People are actually saying that each of the characters is so different and even different from what I am. As you can see the character of Haji is more aristocratic and Inder is more feminine."

Apart from Bambai Meri Jaan and Haddi, Saurabh also played an important role in Kaala, in which he essays the role of an army general who sends his soldiers on a difficult mission. The show was released on 15 September and was helmed by Bejoy Nambiar with whom Saurabh had previously worked in Taish.

Saurabh Sachdeva is previously known for his work in projects like Sacred Games, Taish, Manmarziyaan, Ranjish Hi Sahi, Vadh, Good Luck Jerry and others. He will next be seen in Netflix's Jaane Jaan starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma and Jaideep Alhawat. He also has Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

