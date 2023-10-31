Award-winning director-dancer duo AK Srikanth, Savitha Sastry launch new dance film

Acclaimed Indian danseuse Savitha Sastry and filmmaker husband AK Srikanth announce the release of their new dance film together, The Ghost of the Lighthouse. A short film, the story takes a look at the life of a small-town tourist guide and her aspirations, asking the question that perhaps haunts every human – the source of happiness.

Conceptualised by Savitha Sastry, and directed by AK Srikanth, the film is the eleventh short from the duo, coinciding with the eleventh year of their production house. Alongside Savitha, the film also stars Jamie Alter – son of legendary actor Tom Alter in a major role. The film released on OTT on October 28, 2023. This short film is a touching vignette into the life of everyday people in small towns. The characters that populate the film are easily relatable to people we meet in our lives every day. That ‘irritating’ sales caller on our cellphones, the tourist guides who throng little towns, the vendors in a bazaar – this film looks at the life behind that voice we shut out immediately with the click of a key when they enter our lives. The poignant tale is portrayed through a denouement that is easy to understand, stunning visuals, and an extremely moving narrative.

On the film, Bharathanatyam danseuse Savitha Sastry said, "I think this is the best etched-out character that I have ever had the opportunity to perform. And through this character, I play the life of the ‘everyday people’ - their hopes, ambitions, and dreams. A very real and poignant experience."

Meanwhile, AK Srikanth said, "I set out to create a film that has the gentle impact of that breeze that hits your face when you’re taking a walk by the sea at dawn, with not one soul around. I think the team I worked with - Savitha, Jamie, Abhay (with his music) - they all created an experience that is sublime."



The Ghost of the Lighthouse is not a horror film as the title seems to suggest, but refers to the millions of memories that we carry through our lives.