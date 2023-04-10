At 66, Anil Kapoor exercises shirtless in -110°C; gives glimpse of Fighter prep: Video

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is working really hard to surprise fans with his transformation. He is constantly sharing updates from Fighter's prep session on social media and is keeping his fans informed about his journey. On Sunday, he posted a video that left his followers stunned.

In the now-viral clip, he is seen working out at -110°C inside a cryo centre. While posting the video on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Naughty at 40 ka time gaya (The time for Naught at 40 is gone)... It's time to be Sexy at 60. #fightermodeon."

Check out the video below!

According to Vivamayr, a cold chamber treatment takes place at -110°C and lasts between 2 to 4 minutes. It reportedly delivers long-term relief for chronic inflammatory joint and spine diseases, and for chronic inflammatory skin diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Anil is currently prepping for his next film Fighter. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Oberoi. He is not leaving any stone unturned to achieve the desired fitness levels for the action film.

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is expected to hit the theatres next year in January.

The 66-year-old actor was last seen in the web series The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

He currently also has Animal in the pipeline. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Bobby Deol.

