Article 370 Twitter Review: Netizens' hail Yami Gautam’s 'power-packed' performance

Yami Gautam's political drama, Article 370, is here. The movie directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, is based on one of the most debated topics in Indian history: Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special status.

Starring Yami Gautam and Priyamani in the lead roles, Article 370 revolves around the government of India's crucial decision to nullify the special status, the key event that led to the abrogation, and how things unfolded on ground zero in the state of J&K.

The 2-hour, 30-minute film revolves around Zooni Haksar, an intelligence agent who executed the most-wanted militant, Burhan Wani, in the 2016 encounter. However, now she's transferred to Delhi. Priyamani, on the other hand, is playing the role of Rajeshwari Swaminatha, a bureaucrat in the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi.

Rajeshwari secretly recruited Zooni to head the National Investigation Agency (NIA) operation in Kashmir to take control over several things before Article 370.

The movie is co-produced and co-written by Aditya Dhar, the mind behind the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike. Soon after the movie hit theatres, the first reactions from critics and the audience were in. The movie has so far gotten mixed reactions from critics, who have praised the gripping storyline, intense drama, and cast performance. Meanwhile, when it comes to the audience, the moviegoers have given all the stars to the movie.

Moviegoers who have watched 'first day, first show', have gone gaga over the political drama.

Taran wrote, ''#Article370 is cinema at its best: Enlightening, engaging and impactful… This is truly #YamiGautam’s best work to date, is terrific, puts up an award-worthy act… #PriyaMani excels… MUST, MUST WATCH.''

One user wrote, ''A cinematic MASTERPIECE. Congrats @yamigautam @AdityaDharFilms @AdityaSJambhale & everyone associated with it… Yami ji is just so so brilliant as usual.”

#Article370Review



#Article370Review

RATING - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Article370 is a 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 that masterfully explores the abrogation of the Article 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir. The screenplay is riveting and moves at a supremely fast pace, ensuring that…

Another user wrote, ''#Article370 is IMPACTFUL. #YamiGautam continues her fabulous performances. With strong writing in the 2nd half, the film has its moments spread across. The cast right from #Priyamani to #RajZutshi is at its best. #Article370Review.''

Rating: Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ½#Article370 is IMPACTFUL. #YamiGautam continues her fabulous performances. With strong writing in the 2nd half, film has its moments spread across. The cast right from #Priyamani to #RajZutshi is at its best. #Article370Review

Very rarely does one see a well crafted Political Thriller done right like #Article370 Got to witness the amazing @yamigautam in her best performance without a doubt. And #PriyaMani garu 🙏🏼 Dear @AdityaDharFilms You are now 2 for 2 bhai ❤️ The film is Grounded and Urgent. Thank…

