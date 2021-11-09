Around 30,000 fans visit Puneeth Rajkumar’s memorial every day to pay respect: Report

Late star Puneeth Rajkumar’s stardom is real as his sudden death sent shockwaves in the country. He passed away on October 31.

Since then, the actor, fondly known as Powerstar, has been visited by 30,000 fans on an average daily at his memorial.

Reportedly, around 300 cops, including Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and Bengaluru city police, have been deployed for 12-hour shifts a day.

The police have allowed the public to visit the studio between 9 am and 6 pm which is located on Outer Ring Road.

On November 16, the entire Sandalwood community will pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar at Palace Grounds in an event called Puneeth Namana. Producer and former president of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Sa Ra Govindu had said, “Only Puneeth's family members and people related to the Sandalwood industry will be allowed to attend the event. I request fans to stay away from the event and watch it on television as it will be telecast live.”

