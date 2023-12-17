Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise for granddaughter Aaradhya, calls her performance ‘a complete natural'

Amitabh Bachchan had a proud grandfather moment as he saw his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's outstanding performance at her school's annual fest.

The annual event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School was graced by a bevvy of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and Shahid Kapoor, who turned up to cheer for their children. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda also stepped out to attend the event.

The entire social media is buzzing with videos of star kids' performances, and one video that has garnered immense praise was of Aish and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya. T 4860 - pride and joy at progeny achievements — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2023 × Aaradhya's remarkable acting skills and confident dialogue delivery left the audience spellbound and mesmerized.

Several videos of the 12-year-old have been widely shared on social media with netizens showering praise to young stars.

In the clip, she's all dressed up in dark clothes and is performing her part.

A day after her performance, proud grandpa penned a heartwarming note for Aaradhya as he went on to praise her impressive performance.

Big B, who is an active social media user, wrote on X, ''Pride and joy at progeny achievements.'' View this post on Instagram A post shared by AISHVERSE 💌 (@theaishverse) × Later in his blog, Bachchan wrote,"I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later .."