Amitabh Bachchan heaps praise for granddaughter Aaradhya, calls her performance ‘a complete natural'
Story highlights
Aaradhya's remarkable acting skills and confident dialogue delivery left the audience spellbound and mesmerized.
Several videos of the 12-year-old have been widely shared on social media with netizens showering praise to young stars.
Amitabh Bachchan had a proud grandfather moment as he saw his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan's outstanding performance at her school's annual fest.
The annual event at Dhirubhai Ambani International School was graced by a bevvy of celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Suhana Khan, and Shahid Kapoor, who turned up to cheer for their children. Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda also stepped out to attend the event.
The entire social media is buzzing with videos of star kids' performances, and one video that has garnered immense praise was of Aish and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya.
T 4860 - pride and joy at progeny achievements— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2023
In the clip, she's all dressed up in dark clothes and is performing her part. Several videos of the 12-year-old have been widely shared on social media and the young star has received praise from netizens.
A day after her performance, proud grandpa penned a heartwarming note for Aaradhya as he went on to praise her impressive performance.
Big B, who is an active social media user, wrote on X, ''Pride and joy at progeny achievements.''
Later in his blog, Bachchan wrote,"I shall be with you shortly .. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore ..so later .."
For the annual event, Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai was also there to cheer Aaradhya. In recent weeks, a lot of reports about the tensions brewing in the Bachchan family have been all over the headlines. However, the couple put an end to separation rumours as they arrived together at the annual event. They were seen having a good time and seemed to be doing well in their relationship.