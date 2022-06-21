Ajay Devgan, Tabu’s ‘Drishyam 2’ gets a release date, fans say ‘can't wait’   

Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer ‘Drishyam 2’ has finally got a release date for the sequel to their 2015 crime thriller of the same name. Ajay on Tuesday took to Instagram to share that the sequel will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta, and is a remake of the Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. "Attention!#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022," Ajay posted on Twitter. As soon as the makers unveiled the release date, netizens flooded the comment section, expressing their excitement about the much-talked-about film.

Have a look at Ajay Devgan’s post:-

A fan said, "Yesssss, I love #Drishyam ... can`t wait for #Drishyam2," while another user commented, "Omg ... Cant wait for #drishyam2 love it... Best film," another one wrote." "Wow, eagerly waiting," wrote another social media user, "Wow!! Look forward to it.. hope it is more meatier than drishyam one. That was a fantastic one all the best for #drishyam2". "The way you act in Drishyam was incredible. Waiting for this one," commented one user.

Actor Tabu, too, shared the update on her Instagram handle with the same caption as Ajay’s. "#Drishyam 2 releasing in theatres on 18th November 2022."

For the unversed, Ajay’s 2015 ‘Drishyam’ was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died at the age of 50 in 2020.

Check out Tabu’s post:-

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film’s shoot began in February, and the team will wrap up the shoot today in Hyderabad. Ajay Devgan and Shriya Saran will reprise their most intriguing characters on-screen as Vijay and Nandani Salgaonkar. The story reveals a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be on its way out this time. On the other hand, Tabu will reprise her role as IG Meera Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna's role has been kept under wraps by the makers.

It will also be interesting to see who will win at the box-office as ‘Drishyam 2’ will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's film ‘Bheed’ as both films are releasing on the same date.

Mohanlal, who played George Kutty in the original, was helmed by Jeethu Joseph and the second part of the film was released in 2021. The film was widely appreciated by critics and audiences as well.