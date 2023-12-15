After The Archies, Agastya Nanda to make big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next Ekkis?

Following his recent acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies, Agastya Nanda is reportedly gearing up for his grand entry onto the silver screen. If rumours and reports are anything to go by, the budding actor is slated to play the lead role in filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie Ekkis, which is a biopic chronicling the life of 1971 war hero Arun Khetarpal. The production, helmed by Dinesh Vijan, will also reportedly feature veteran actor Dharmendra in a pivotal role.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Agastya is scheduled to commence shooting for Ekkis in January 2024. Sources close to the development revealed that Agastya's extensive preparation for the role involves acting workshops with Sriram Raghavan and specialised coaches to master body language and embody the persona of Khetarpal.

"2023 was an eventful year for Agastya Nanda as not just did he make his acting debut with The Archies, but also signed on for a Sriram Raghavan film. Agastya has attended several acting workshops with the Sriram and specially trained acting coaches to polish his body language and step into the shoes of India’s most celebrated war hero, Arun Khetarpal," the source told Pinkvilla.

"December and the first half of January will be spent by Agastya reading the script and also doing some workshops to rehearse for the schedule ahead. Sriram wanted a young actor to play the part of Arun Khetarpal and feels that Agastya fits the role like a hand in a glove. After months of prep, Sriram and Agastya are now all set to commence the journey of bringing the heroic tale to the big screen," the source added.

Sriram is currently working on Merry Christmas, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will be released in January 2024.

The lead-up to the shoot will see Agastya diving into script readings and workshops to immerse himself in the character. Sriram's choice of Agastya for the pivotal role reflects the director's confidence in the young actor's ability to bring Khetarpal's heroic tale to life on the big screen.