Aditya Roy Kapur to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thadam’, to take on a double role

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil film ‘Thadam’. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani.



This untitled project is based on a series of true events and will witness Aditya Roy Kapur taking on a dual role for the very first time where he will be essaying two distinct personas on screen.



Directed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the Hindi remake is set to go on floors in September this year.



Aditya Roy Kapur said in a statement, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

The film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.