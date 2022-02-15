Actor Vikrant Massey marries fiancée Sheetal Thakur

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey has married his fiance, actress Sheetal Thakur. Multiple media reports state that Massey and Thakur opted for an intimate wedding at their Mumbai home on February 14.



Speaking to Pinkvilla, a source close to the couple said, "Vikrant and Sheetal opted for a registered marriage today at their Versova home. They had decided on this date a few days back. Their families are extremely happy." The couple is yet to confirm the news.



The couple had announced their engagement in 2019. The couple had worked together in web series 'Broken but Beautiful'. In an earlier interview, Massey had stated that he had plans to marry in 2020 but due to COVID-19, the wedding was postponed.



In June 2020, Massey had penned a heartwarming post for Sheetal on Instagram. “Nothing extravagant about this picture...Just that one person who is my rock!!! So just thought of telling you out there, that come what may, sunshine or rain, appreciate the presence of your family & loved ones. It doesn’t matter what you do, how you live or how much money you make, THEY WILL ALWAYS BE THERE!!! Just take a moment to appreciate & thank them for whatever they bring to your life,” Massey had written.

Vikrant Massey is known for films like 'Death In The Gunj', 'Lipstick Under My Burkha', 'Chhapaak' and 'Haseen Dillruba' among others. He has also been a part of the popular web series 'Mirzapur'. He will be next seen in the ZEE5 film 'Love Hostel' which co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.