Absolutely gorgeous! Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into 2022 with all style

Priyanka Chopra is all set to welcome New Year 2022 in all style.



The 39-year-old actor, who is in her Los Angeles home after she wrapped up her work commitments for this year, shared a bright sunny picture of herself and she's looking stunning.

In the picture, Chopra is wearing a lavender satin dress which she teamed with matching crocs. She kept her hair open and wore a pair of tinted sunglasses as she posed on a swing, smiling with a picturesque background.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Ready to swing into 2022."



Chopra recently celebrated Christmas in their Los Angeles home in California. Nick Jonas took his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture from the day.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's latest outing, 'The Matrix Resurrections', is doing well at the box office. In the film, the 'Quantico' actress plays the role of adult Sati and has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans as well for her outstanding acting.



On the work front, Chopra will soon be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa', also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She also has 'Text For You' with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and Russo Brothers web series titled 'Citadel' in her kitty.