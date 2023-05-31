Aamir Khan on his new film after Laal Singh Chaddha:I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready

Ever since Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create a mark at the box office, the actor has maintained a low profile and has not announced any new project. While Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to promote his new film, he has maintained that he is keen to spend time with his family and will only start working on a new project once he is ready emotionally.

On Wednesday, Khan spoke candidly about his future plans during the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3.



“Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”



Khan was a special guest at the trailer launch event along with popular comedian Kapil Sharma.