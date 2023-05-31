Aamir Khan on his new film after Laal Singh Chaddha:I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready
Aamir Khan has not announced his new film since the release of Laal Singh Chaddha in August 2022. The film failed at the box office and since then Khan has maintained a low profile publicly.
Ever since Aamir Khan's last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to create a mark at the box office, the actor has maintained a low profile and has not announced any new project. While Khan's fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to promote his new film, he has maintained that he is keen to spend time with his family and will only start working on a new project once he is ready emotionally.
On Wednesday, Khan spoke candidly about his future plans during the trailer launch event of Carry On Jatta 3.
“Since you all must be curious, let me quickly give you an answer. I haven’t decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I’m feeling good about it because that’s what I want to do right now. I’ll do a film when I’m emotionally ready, for sure.”
Khan was a special guest at the trailer launch event along with popular comedian Kapil Sharma.
The superstar usually hits a jackpot at the box office, every time his films release. In recent years, his films like Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK and Dangal have all created box office records. Khan's last two films, though, have failed to create a mark at the box office. Thugs of Hindostan was panned both by critics as well as the masses. Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, earned critical praise but was rejected by the fans.
While Aamir Khan has not announced his next acting project- he will be backing a sports drama as a producer. Khan will bankroll the Hindi remake of a Spanish film called Campeones aks Champions.
It was earlier reported that Salman Khan was keen to be a part of the film but had to back out due to date issues. It is now being speculated that AK has offered the role to his friend Ranbir Kapoor who has even said yes. The film will be helmed by RS Prasanna who has made Shubh Mangal Saavdhan earlier.