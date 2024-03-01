Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan to debut with Netflix film Maharaj; check out poster here

While there’s no news of any Aamir Khan starrer in the near months, his son will soon be making his big Bollywood debut with an OTT film titled Maharaj.

The OTT giant teased a poster of Junaid Khan starrer. The Netflix film is backed by YRF Entertainment. The poster reads: “A powerful man with secrets to hide. A journalist’s fight to uncover the truth.”

Maharaj: Plot and Cast details

According to the streamer, “Maharaj, an incredible David vs Goliath story set in the 1800s, is about how a regular man, journalist by profession, takes on a powerful role-model of society, hailed by many as a messiah for the masses. The fearless reporter uncovers a series of incidents that shake the very foundation of society.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) × The Netflix film Maharaj will also feature actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari and Shalini Pandey. The film is directed by Hichki director Siddharth P. Malhotra.

There is no official word however on the release date of the film.

With Maharaj, Netflix is collaborating with YRF Entertainment for the second time. Their first collaboration was on historical drama series The Railway Men. Notably, both The Railway Men and Maharaj is inspired by true events.

Is Junaid Khan, Henry Cavill's doppelganger?

On another note, Junaid Khan was in the news earlier this year when he stepped out for sister Ira Khan’s wedding ceremony and the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of him. Junaid looked spectacular in a grey suit and slick hair as he posed for the cameras when netizens thought they spotted a Henry Cavill lookalike in him.