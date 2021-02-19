Aahana Kumra starrer film ‘Bawri Chhori’ begins streaming on Eros Now

Bollywood diva Aahana Kumra is all set to make her fans happy with her feature film ‘Bawri Chhori’ finally releasing today.

'Bawri Chhori' narrates the story of a lady named Radhika who is on a quest to seek revenge against her worst partner. The story focuses on Radhika, who is searching for her husband in London. Desperate to find out the truth, Radhika sets off on a journey and arrives in London.

With the perfect blend of comedy and drama, Bawri Chhori promises to keep viewers entertained with its different twists and turns and an effective dose of humour.

‘Bawri Chhori’ is currently streaming on Eros Now.