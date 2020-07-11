Sushant Singh Rajput case: Salman Khan's former manager Reshma Shetty’s statement recorded

In Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Mumbai police have interrogated more than 30 people so far including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sushant's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. On Friday, Salman Khan ex-manager Reshma Shetty was interrogated by the cops regarding the late actor's suicide case.



According to the news agency, Mumbai police questioned Reshma for about five hours in connection with the suicide of Sushant. The details of her statement are yet to be known.

Also read: Why Sushant Singh Rajput's death and nepotism debate should not be mixed



Reshma, the head Bollywood's leading talent has helped Salman to get best deals and films. However, in 2018, the two parted ways for an unknown reason. She has been linked with many big superstars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt.

Also read: Mumbai Police to send cloth used by Sushant Singh Rajput to hang himself for tensile test

The actor's sudden demise has re-ignited the nepotism debate, as fans have continuously blamed and criticised Bollywood biggies for the actor's death. Police are investigating in all possible angles to find out the reason that pushed Sushant Singh Rajput to take the extreme step of suicide.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The final post-mortem report confirmed that it was a clear case of suicide, and no foul play was involved. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression.

If you or someone you know wants help for mental well being, don't hesitate to talk to a professional. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, 98204 66726, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata), Parivarthan (Bangalore) +91 76766 02602

WION is not associated with any of these organisations and does not make any recommendations