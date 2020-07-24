Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's ‘Gully Boy’ to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Indian film ‘Gully Boy’ will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film festival 2020 which is scheduled to be held in South Korea this October.

Bollywood film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big news as he wrote, “UPDATE… #GullyBoy invited to the prestigious #Busan International Film Festival, under Request Cinema Screening category… The Festival will be held in Oct 2020 in #SouthKorea. #BIFF.”

The film has been invited for a screening under the Request Cinema Screening category on the popular demand.

Earlier last year, ‘Gully Boy’ had won the NETPAC award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

The film was also nominated as India’s official entry for the 92nd Oscar Awards. It is directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The film features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in leading roles.