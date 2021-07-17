‘There’s no one like him,’ an emotional Dharmendra says of Dilip Kumar

In the upcoming episode of an Indian music reality television show, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra broke down while listening to the Top 6 contestants singing songs from the late Dilip Kumar’s movies. The segment was dedicated to the Padma Bhushan awardee’s legacy.



The promotional video for the episode, which is yet to be aired, saw an emotional Dharmendra in tears.



After watching the performances, Dharmendra talked about how he had grown as an actor under Dilip Kumar’s guidance and that he still cannot come to terms with the news of his death. He said in Hindi, “Abhi hum sadme se ubhre nahi hain...meri jaan the woh. Maine apni zindagi ki pehli film inhi ki dekhi thi. Aur inko dekh ke itna pyaar aya, mujhe laga mujhe bhi isi tarah industry mein pyaar mile...Dilip Sahab jitne azeem fankaar the usse bhi azeez insaan the (I have still not recovered from this shock, he was my heart. The first film I watched in my life was his. I was in love and thought that I should also get that kind of love in the industry. He was as good a human being as he was an actor.)”



Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away in the early morning hours of July 7 at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital. The actor was 98.

