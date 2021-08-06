‘Soorarai Pottru’: Madras HC passes stay order on Hindi remake of Suriya’s Tamil film

Recently, it was revealed that South Indian superstar Suriya-starrer ‘Soorarai Pottru’, which was directed by Sudha Kongara and based on the life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, will be remade in Hindi, and the team had confirmed the same on social media.



Now, as per a report by an entertainment website, the Madras High Court has directed a stay on the recently announced Hindi remake.



An injunction restraining Suriya’s 2D Entertainment from exploiting the Hindi rights of the film based on the book ‘Simply Fly — A Deccan Odyssey’ authored by Captain GR Gopinath has been issued, claims the report.



The Tamil film was made by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Sikhya Entertainment had reportedly approached the Madras High Court against the Suriya’s company over the rights of the film, including the Hindi remake.



“Sikhya Entertainment and 2D Entertainment had made Soorarai Pottru together, and they were supposed to make the Hindi film together, too. However, apparently, 2D Entertainment selling the rights to Abundantia Entertainment without Sikhya’s consent and not fulfiling obligations under the original agreement between them led to Sikhya making the move,” Sikhya Entertainment reportedly told the portal.



Just a few days back, sharing the Hindi remake news on Twitter, Suriya had written, “Excited to announce our association with @Abundantia_Ent lead by @vikramix for #SooraraiPottru in Hindi, Directed by #SudhaKongara @CaptGopinath #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian @ShikhaaSharma03 @2D_ENTPVTLTD.”