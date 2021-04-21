‘Simmba’ actor Kishore Nandlaskar dies of Covid-19 complications

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar died on April 20. He had developed Covid-19 complications.

The actor was 81 and had been a part of several Hindi and Marathi movies.

Confirming the news, Kishore Nandlaskar’s grandson told publications. He said the actor had tested positive for Covid-19 last week and was admitted in a Covid centre. He said, "My grandfather was admitted to a COVID-19 Center in Thane on Wednesday after he tested positive last week. He breathed his last in the COVID-19 centre between 12.30 pm to 1.00 pm. He was having trouble breathing and talking before being admitted to the Covid centre. His oxygen level had also fallen significantly.”

The actor was mourned by many from the industry including Govinda, Ranveer Singh. Govinda shared, "Very sad to hear about the demise of such a talented actor. My condolences to his family," he said. They worked together on ‘Jis Des Mein Ganga Rehta Hai’.

