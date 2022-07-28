‘Shamshera’ director Karan Malhotra pens an earnest note after film's failure, says ‘couldn't handle the hate’

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash Raj’s ‘Shamshera’ miserably bombed at the box-office and has been dubbed as a bad film by the audience and critics. Though the film marked Ranbir’s comeback to the silver screens after four years, it could only manage to stand at Rs 36 crore during its first weekend. As the film continues to get disastrous reviews and shows get cancelled, now the film’s director, Karan Malhotra, has penned a lengthy note on Instagram, saying he "could not handle the hate and rage" that came his way in the last few days.

Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, Karan wrote, "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage."

"My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera," he concluded the note.

See Karan Malhotra's post here:-

Released on July 22 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. In this period film that was marketed as a quintessential mainstream Bollywood masala film, Ranbir plays dual roles for the first time in his career in this period film. The film is said to be made on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores. Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of ‘Shamshera’.

