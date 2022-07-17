‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson latest to join the ‘RRR’ fandom

SS Rajamouli's recent action-drama flick 'RRR', after breaking records in India, is taking over international audiences and has been heaped with praise from Hollywood filmmakers. The most recent addition to the 'RRR' fandom is 'Doctor Strange' director Scott Derrickson. He took to the social media site Twitter and praised the film.

On the occasion of his birthday, which falls on July 16, he and his family watched 'RRR' and thoroughly enjoyed it. He then added that he was totally bowled over by the 'roller-coaster of a movie'.

Sharing actor Jr. NTR’s GIF from the movie, Derrickson wrote, "To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it."

Take a look at his post:-

To celebrate my birthday last night, my wife, kids and I watched @RRRMovie — what an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/90U7AXJPgd — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) July 16, 2022 ×

Responding to the praiseful tweet, the official page of 'RRR' retweeted the post and wished him the best on his birthday and tweeted, "Happy Happy Birthday Scott!! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie."

Happy Happy Birthday Scott!! Thanks for all the love for RRR. Glad you all enjoyed the movie ❤️🤗 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) July 16, 2022 ×

Derrickson replied, "Thank you so much! The movie is amaaaaaazing!!"

‘Doctor Strange’ screenwriter also praised ‘RRR’

Not only is 'Doctor Strange's' director, but also its screenwriter, Jon Spaihts, a fan of Ram Charan and NTR's starrer. Taking to Twitter, Spaihts earlier expressed his love for the film. "Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later (sic)," he wrote. "From the Screenwriter of Dune, Doctor Strange and Passengers!! Thank you so much!!" the official 'RRR' handle responded to Spaihts' tweet.

Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later. pic.twitter.com/XT4YvpEQZn — Jon Spaihts (@jonspaihts) July 10, 2022 ×

It does not stop here. Celebrated Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn earlier this week shared a desire to pen down a story for Ram Charan, adding that the actor should do some international projects. In his tweet, Aaron said, "Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions, he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies."

Indian action movies slide kicking the shit out of the American and British Empires, produced by RRR star @AlwaysRamCharan 🫶 https://t.co/3M8AuOTVZ8 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 15, 2022 ×

Aaron is best known for films such as Mandy (2018), Cabinet of Curiosities (2022) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022).

Also Read: 'RRR' becomes first Indian film to be nominated at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

About ‘RRR’

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a fictional story inspired by the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters from the southern state of India. Alluri Seetharama Raju is played by Ram Charan, while Jr. NTR plays the role of Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors like Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody had supporting roles in the movie. 'RRR' had broken all box office records and was dubbed a massive blockbuster.