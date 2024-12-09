New Delhi

Shraddha Kapoor is currently the biggest Indian actor according to box office numbers and social media standing. The Stree 2 actress won accolades for her acting and grace as her film with Rajkummar Rao paved the way for others. It is the biggest Hindi film of 2024 after Kalki 2898 AD, according to box office collections. Stree 2 is among three horror comedies that have proven successful this year amid a sea of flops.

Advertisment

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 success

Riding high on the success of Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor attended the Red Sea Film Festival. During a conversation at Culture Square, Red Sea Film Festival 2024, Shraddha spoke in-depth about her meteoric rise and remarkable journey in her 13 years in the industry. Shraddha said, “I feel the best is yet to come, if I have to say. I feel that there’s a lot that I want to do, different kinds of films, different kinds of characters.”

“I’m okay to not do something, or do films back to back, that I do not feel in my gut. So I’m looking to be part of films as an actor that are different for me. That’s what I’m after now,” she added.

Advertisment

At Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival, Shraddha Kapoor turned up in a bright pink saree that gave a contemporary twist as she paired a black belt that she wore at the waist. She wore a strapless blouse with the saree.

With hits like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and Stree 2, she has demonstrated remarkable versatility and appeal.

Advertisment

Shraddha Kapoor is the most-followed Indian actor

Shraddha Kapoor is also the most followed Indian actor on Instagram, according to Forbes. She is the second most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram after Virat Kohli.

Also read: Yearender 2024| From Dil-Luminati to Munjya: Top 7 Entertainment Highlights of 2024