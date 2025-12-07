/LIVE UPDATES: Bigg Boss 19 Grand finale: Baseer Ali unfollowed Nehal Chudasama on social media?

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is finally here, and Salman Khan has begun the show by roasting the contestants, after the top five housemates made a stylish entry on the stage. He roasted all of them.

But what caught the attention of the fans was when Salman Khan bashed Baseer Ali, saying, "Jis show ne aapko itna bada platform diya hai, usi ke liye aap bahar jaake burai karte ho. Aapka ek shikayat rahi hai… mujhe ek baat batao, itne hi aap upset the toh main toh aata hi nahi.” To which Baseer replied, "Meri bhi journey hai na, sir."

After this, Salman asked Nehal Chudasama why she had unfollowed Baseer Ali, to which she revealed that Baseer had unfollowed her on social media.

