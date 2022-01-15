‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ resumes filming with Letitia Wright after Injury

After two months of hiatus, production on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to resume with star Letitia Wright, who suffered an injury while filming the sequel last year.



Ryan Coogler’s sequel filming was stopped last November after the team filmed as much as they could without Wright. Now, as she's healed and is back in Atlanta, US, the shooting on the Marvel project will resume in Atlanta next week.



In August, Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister, Shuri, sustained injuries while filming a sequence involving a stunt rig on-location in Boston and was briefly hospitalized. Details of Wright’s accident were earlier described as a minor stunt accident, but a letter from Marvel’s Kevin Feige revealed that Wright’s accident was more severe than initially anticipated.



“What we had initially thought were minor injuries turned out to be much more serious with Letitia suffering a critical shoulder fracture, and a concussion with severe side effects,” said Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Nate Moore in a statement.



Production was initially planned to restart a week before but was delayed due to several cast and crew, Lupita Nyong’o among them, testing positive for Covid-19.



Wright is expected to take on a bigger role in the sequel although details of the plot have not been revealed. 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is set to premiere on November 11, 2022.