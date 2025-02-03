Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori recently returned to Instagram after briefly deactivating her social media profile. She timed the return really well so that her posts could get noticed in the wake of her controversial Grammys look.

The Australian model had deactivated her account in October amid rumours of a split with her husband Kanye West. She then left for Australia and stayed there for a bit before she went to Japan and met Kanye.

Bianca returns to Instagram ahead of Grammy's naked dress episode

Sparking interest in her future work, Bianca hinted at an unconventional new project on Instagram, which fans think is a collaboration with none other than Kanye.

Bianca Censori via Instagram stories : pic.twitter.com/vwZJpS9JTg — Donda Times (@dondatimes) February 1, 2025

Kanye supported Bianca’s return by reposting an image she shared. In the image, Bianca can be seen lying on the ground in a white catsuit and heels, her head resting on a metal sheet.

In another post, Bianca shared an eerie image of two beige-coloured, computer-generated figures. We think it could be something with Kanye’s latest fashion endeavour.

Fans suggest that Kanye could be possibly gearing up for a competition brand against ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS. It would make the most sense if he pits his current wife against his ex with a YZY clothing line.

Just last month, Kanye teased a body suit design on his Instagram, which appeared to be inspired by Bianca’s style. He captioned the post: “Yzy women’s coming next SCALING INNOVATION. For anyone in clothing that doesn’t work at Yeezy be afraid Be very afraid. No corporations leveraging my platform Using me to get to get to us Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction.”

He added, “Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs. People tried to tell me to go back to adidas. Of course they were people close enough to ask for money from me. They didn’t care about my freedom or vision. Now my vision is coming to life and I have a John Wick vendetta against every fashion company as my fellow Gemini Tupac said Die m—f—-r Die. Now play off the grid.”