Beyond Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.'s Best Movies, Ranked!

Robert Downey Jr played the iconic American figure in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and the actor earned his first Oscar trophy for his intense performance in the movie.
In this biographical drama, RDJ plays the legendary silent film star Charlie Chaplin. The film follows Chaplin's rise to fame, his romantic relationships, and his struggles with the US government. For his performance, the actor earned his first Oscar nomination.
This intense and suspenseful movie is based on the real-life Zodiac Killer case in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Robert gave a prolific performance as journalist Paul Avery, who becomes obsessed with the case.
In this 2008 satirical action comedy film directed by Ben Stiller, the movie follows the story of a film crew who were shooting a big-budget war movie and is forced to become the soldiers they are portraying. Downey received his second Oscar nomination for his supporting role in the movie.
Robert Downey Jr plays the role of a thief who pretends to be an actor and gets involved in a neo-noir comedy as he begins to investigate a case in Hollywood.
RDJ took the role of the legendary literary detective Sherlock Holmes and delivered his best.
{{ primary_category.name }}