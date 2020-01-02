Beyonce shares memories of the year 2019, includes rare pics of twins Rumi and Sir

On the first day of the year 2020, Beyonce shared a year-in-review video on Instagram. The video sort of highlights the key events of Beyonce's life in 2019 and gives a rare glimpse of her family life with her children.

The video has showcased some stills of various awards function, red carpet appearances, her concerts, the logo of her new album 'The Lion King: The Gift'.

The video also shows Michelle Obama saying ''Hey Queen! You have done it again''. The former first lady of USA had shared the video when Beyonce had released her concert documentary film 'Homecoming'.

So proud of my girl! The Queen has done it again. @Beyonce, thank you for always living your truth. #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/NlNkKIwqN6 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) 18 April 2019

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are well known for keeping their personal life low key but the montage also includes the rarely seen photos of her 2-year-old twins, son Sir and daughter Rumi.





While the video showed some of the inside moments of the Carters, one photo stood out which had Beyonce and her children in matching swimsuits looking adorably cute.

The final photo in the video that gained maximum attention, shows the twins posing with their family. Little Sir is seen sitting on his dad's lap and wearing a matching tuxedo, while Beyonce, Blue Ivy, and Rumi look glamorous in white dresses.

While this video has attracted the attention of netizens, many people took to social media to point out how much Sir looks like his daddy, especially with a similar hairdo.