How South Indian movies dominated 2024: Maharaja, Manjummel Boys and others.

Hanu Man
The first hit of 2024 is HanuMan, a sleeper hit that took the box office by storm. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the movie tells the story of a common man named Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), who gets the power of the revered deity Hanuman. The way Varma blended the mythology story with the contemporary world, presenting the heroic and cinematic experience left many stunned, especially considering the budget it was made at. Earning moolah, the movie made Rs 301–350 crore at the box office.
Bramayugam
The period horror drama gave chills, thrills and surprises with a lot of horror as you settle into it. Written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the black-and-white drama will haunt you to its core and the intense performance by Mammooty as Kunjamon Potti adds an extra layer of scariness to the movie.
Lucky Bhaskhar
Dulquer Salmaan stars in an enthralling story of a cash-strapped cashier and an underdog about a cash-strapped cashier and an underdog who cleverly finds a way to accumulate money, bringing an end to his struggles. Set in the 1980s, the film takes the audience on a unique and gripping plot.
Aavesham
I discovered this movie through Instagram and loved it. Starring acting powerhouse Faahad Fasil, this crescendo will entertain and captivate you from start to finish. The action-packed gangster thriller tells the story of three college students who take help from a local gangster gang to take revenge on their seniors. The action-packed gangster thriller tells the story of three college students who take help from a local gangster gang to take revenge on their seniors. What makes the movie a delectable watch is the characters and the well-paced action sequences.
Manjummel Boys
Chidambaram's survival thriller is a rollercoaster of emotions with marvellous characterisation, editing and a captivating background score. Based on a true story, the movie follows a group of friends from Manjummel, a village near Kochi, Kerala, who cross all the lengths to rescue their friend who is trapped in a hole in the Guna Caves. The survival thriller struck the right chord with its captivating story.
Maharaj
Vijay Sethupathi never disappoints, and this movie features another phenomenal performance by Anurag Kashyap. Director Nithilan Swaminathan created a dark whodunit with a compelling and hard-hitting story. While Vijay, Anurag's acting made everything brilliant, but, it is the flawless screenplay that truly keeps you engaged with jaw-dropping revelations throughout.
Amaran
This movie is a perfect ode to Major Mukund Varadarajan. The biographical drama chronicles the life of Mukund and his courageous life as an officer who lost his life during a military operation. The film realistically portrays his film, but its true beauty lies in the portions that show his love life with his wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese (Sai Pallavi). In a nutshell - the movie celebrates the life of the late Major most courageously and emotionally. Making it a film of the year that you just can't miss.
Special mention: Pushpa 2: The Rule
This year-end review is complete without mentioning the elephant in the room - Pushpa 2, the most anticipated sequel that met monumental expectations. Allu Arjun's portrayal of Pushpa Raj and Sukumar's engaging story again resonated with audiences in theatres as it went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.