How South Indian movies dominated 2024: Maharaja, Manjummel Boys and others.

Aavesham

I discovered this movie through Instagram and loved it. Starring acting powerhouse Faahad Fasil, this crescendo will entertain and captivate you from start to finish. The action-packed gangster thriller tells the story of three college students who take help from a local gangster gang to take revenge on their seniors. What makes the movie a delectable watch is the characters and the well-paced action sequences.