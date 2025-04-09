Best Crime Shows of All Time, Ranked!

Breaking Bad, created by Vince Gilligan, is celebrated as a cult classic It follows the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, into a drug kingpin, with standout performances by Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.
"The Sopranos," starring James Gandolfini as mob boss Tony Soprano, is hailed as a defining series of television's golden age It explores the complex balance between his criminal empire and family life.
Peaky Blinders, featuring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, is noted for its intense atmosphere Set in Birmingham, England, it revolves around the Shelby family's street gang activities.
Ozark, a gripping Netflix original, follows financial advisor Marty Byrde, portrayed by Jason Bateman, as he becomes entangled with a Mexican drug cartel, delivering a high-stakes drama with moral dilemmas
Narcos offers a raw and gritty portrayal of the rise of drug cartels in the 1980s, making it a must-watch for fans of crime dramas
Hannibal blends psychological horror with crime and drama, focusing on the twisted relationship between Dr Hannibal Lecter and FBI investigator Will Graham, creating a haunting narrative.
The Wire, often referred to as the greatest TV series of the 21st century, provides a realistic depiction of crime in Baltimore, Maryland, through the perspective of law enforcement, making it a gripping and entertaining watch
