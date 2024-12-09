New Delhi, India

This Christmas is going to be packed with action! The much-awaited trailer of Varun Dhawan's Baby John is out and it's full of action, humour and emotion.

Directed by Kalees, the movie features Varun in a never-before-seen rowdy action avatar.

Baby John trailer:

On Monday (Dec. 9), the first trailer of the actioner was released. The three-minute trailer takes the audience into the wild world of Baby John, aka Satya Verma, who is a devoted father of a daughter.

The teaser starts with cute moments of Satya and his daughter Khushi (Zara Zyanna), before we see his transformation as a police officer and getting involved in huge fights.

We also get a glimpse of Keerthy Suresh, who is playing Satya's love interest. Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi also make a brief appearance. As the trailer progresses, the villain of the movie Babbar Sher (Jackie Shroff) is introduced.

The highlight moment of the trailer comes in the last when actor Salman Khan's cameo is confirmed. The superstar makes a brief appearance with a slight look of his eyes, and his face is covered.

In the last, Salman also wishes, ''Merry Christmas.''

There is no confirmation on whether Khan will be reprising his role of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg films.

The movie has been produced by Jawan director Atlee, who has also written the screenplay of the movie.

Baby John will be released on December 25.