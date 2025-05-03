The first look at Oscar winner Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri from James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived. Neytiri, the fierce warrior princess of the Na’vi clan, trained Jake Sully in the ways of her people in Avatar. In Avatar: The Way of Water, she and her family fled their homeland after an attack by the Resources Development Administration (RDA).

In Fire and Ash, Jake Sully and Neytiri, along with their children, leave the Omatikaya clan and join the nomadic Metkayina clan following the events of The Way of Water.

Zoe Saldaña teases a powerful emotional arc

Speaking to Empire Online, Zoe Saldaña revealed that Avatar 3 will explore new emotional depths for Neytiri: “That pain is seamlessly followed up on. And because it doesn’t really have anywhere to go, and doesn’t go away, rage can also come from it. The Sullys are going to be tested as a family.”

She continued, “Not only would everything that’s happening compel her to question the bond she has with her husband, but also her bond with herself, her people, her land, and the way the Na’vi are. She’s going to question everything.”

An ensemble cast

Returning cast members include Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, and Cliff Curtis.

With a staggering $250 million budget, Avatar: Fire and Ash was filmed alongside Avatar: The Way of Water, beginning in 2017 and wrapping up in 2020. Director James Cameron previously revealed that the film’s first cut ran for nine hours, which included footage from future sequels Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on December 19, 2025.

