Allu Arjun tests positive for COVID-19

South star Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to social media to share the news with his fans and requested them to not worry about his health as he is doing fine. He tweeted, “Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine. Stay home, stay safe.”

Arjun is currently under self-isolation.

Fans offered prayers and sent their wishes to Allu Arjun on Twitter.

On the professional front, Allu will be next seen in 'Pushpa', which is slated to release on August 13, 2021. The action thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj in key roles. The Telugu film will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.