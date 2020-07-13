Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen shares screenshots of rape threats that she's received, to seek legal action

The raging debate around Nepotism refuses to die down a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Amid the outsider vs insiders debate in Bollywood several stars have been subjected to online threats and harassment.



After Sonam Kapoor outed some of the hate messages that she and her family members have received, now writer Shaheen Bhatt has shared some of the vile messages that she has received online. Shaheen is filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's daughter and actress Alia Bhatt's sister- both of whom have been relentlessly trolled in the past month and accused of nepotism along with filmmaker Karan Johar.



Shaheen took to Instagram to share screenshots of several rape threats and abusive messages she and Alia have been getting online.



Stating that she would not choose to ignore these messages from here on. In a strongly worded series of posts, Shaheen wrote, "Does this surprise you? Why? It does not surprise me."



The writer listed down steps that she would be observed from now on in dealing with online harassment. She revealed that it would first be blocked and reported. Second, she added, "I will NOT protect your identity." And third, "I will use all legal recourse available to take action. If you think you can't be located because you think your account is anonymous, please think again -- IP addresses are easily trackable. You are not invisible. Harassment is a crime."



Shaheen's sister Alia has meanwhile limited her comments section on Instagram amid the nepotism debate.



Her mother Soni Razdan has also limited the comments on her Instagram, saying that she's been receiving "filthy abusive" comments.