Alia Bhatt's posts of yoga poses on International Yoga Day has a BTS connect

As the world celebrates International Day of Yoga on June 21, Alia Bhatt also shared a video of how she tries to adopt yoga in her daily routine. Expressing her love for yoga, Alia Bhatt was seen performing some yoga asanas with a little help from K-pop band BTS.

Sharing an adorable video of herself in which her cat also makes a fleeting appearance, Alia Bhatt sort-of expressed her love for BTS music.

Alia Bhatt is seen clad in a pink crop top with tights as she nails one asana after the other on BTS song ‘Butter’. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "Happy happy yoga day #BreatheForIndia."

On the work front, Alia has resumed working on her debut production, ‘Darlings’ with Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The film is being helmed by Jasmeet K Reen and is co-produced by Alia and Shah Rukh Khan. Alia also has ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and others. It is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The actress is also gearing up to wind up shooting of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

