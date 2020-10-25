Akshay Kumar on wearing saree in 'Laxmmi Bomb': It's very difficult, hats off to womens

Last year, Akshay Kumar shocked everyone from his first look as transgender from 'Laxmmi Bomb', as now when the releasing date is approaching soon, Akshay opened up about his experience of wearing a saree in the movie. Watch 'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer here.



In an interview with actor-host Maniesh Paul, Akshay said, ''In one word, saree is the most graceful outfit in the world. Wearing a saree has been one of a kind experience for me. Frankly speaking, donning a saree is very difficult''.

By recalling his experience of wearing saree in the early days of shoots, ''During the initial days of the shoot, my saree would often unwrap by itself while shooting. I wasn’t able to move properly while being in a saree, forget about dancing and fighting in it. Thanks to my costume designer who would come to my rescue in every break to rearrange the plaits and balance the pallu.''

By talking further, he added, ''Hats off to all the women who manage so well. If you all want to appreciate the process, everybody should try it once on yourself, you will realise how difficult it is.''

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role. The upcoming movie deals with a ghost seeking vengeance for being wronged and haunts everyone who is staying in the house.



Directed by Raghava Lawrence, 'Laxmmi' Bomb is premiering on Disney+Hotstar on November 9.