New Delhi, India

Bollywood star couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have finally made an appearance together amid separation rumours.

For over a few months now, the speculations about their separation have been rife.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's rare appearance

On Thursday (Dec 5), Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted at a party in Mumbai. The couple attended the party with Aish's mother, Brindiya Rai.

Several photos from last night have taken the internet by storm. Film producer Anu Ranjan has also shared a happy picture with a caption, ''So much love warmth.''

In the photos, Aishwarya is seen posing with Abhishek, producer Anu and mother Brindiya. All of them are posing with a big smile on their face.

In another picture shared by Manish Goswami, Aishwarya and Abhishek are posing together with other guests at the party.

For the night outing, the couple were wearing matching black outfits. Aishwarya wore a black outfit with golden embroidery. She kept her makeup bold with eyeliner and red lipstick. Meanwhile, the Raavan actor was wearing a black bandhgala suit.

The photos have come at a time when separation rumours about the couple have been dominating the headlines.

The happy photos of the couple have delighted their fans. Commenting on the photos, one user wrote, ''Shutting off all false rumors?.''

Another user wrote, ''It's a relief...may both of them always be together ❤️❤️❤️.''

Amitabh Bachchan indirectly addresses divorce rumours

Earlier this month, Abhishek's father and legendary actor shared a lengthy blog post about the speculations that have been doing rounds related to his family.

In a cryptic note, the Piku actor questioned the unverified reports as he wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me," Bachchan wrote in his blog on Tumblr.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in April 2007.