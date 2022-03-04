After Cannes, TIFF suspends participation of Russian film delegations over Ukraine crisis

Amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine, the entire world is taking a stand against Russia. Now, the Toronto International Film Festival announced that it will not allow the participation of film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state.



On Thursday, the organisation tweeted, ''TIFF will suspend participation by film organizations and media outlets supported by the Russian state, as well as Russian cultural ambassadors and delegations related to our Festival.''



Although, the organisation will include Russian films. ''As an arts organization dedicated to transforming the way people see the world through film, we support artists and their freedom of expression. TIFF will continue to include films from independent Russian filmmakers in our programming at the Festival and year-round,'' another tweet reads.



Standing in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, they added, ''TIFF stands against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the declaration of war this signifies. We hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region and we extend our support to the people of Ukraine and those within Russia who stand against these attacks.''



TIFF joins a long list of several groups and organisation speaking out against Russia and have introduced several measures as a backlash, including the Cannes Film Festival, which has said it will bar Russian delegations to its edition in May, but not filmmakers. Major film studios Disney, Warner Bros, Paramount and others have paused or have cancelled their big-screen releases.



The Toronto International Film Festival runs from Sept. 8 to 18.

