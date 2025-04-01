7 Movies And Shows Leaving Netflix in April 2025

{{ primary_category.name }}
A new month on Netflix means a refresh of available content, with several popular movies and shows set to leave the platform in April 2025
Among the fan-favorite titles departing are the horror film IT based on Stephen King’s novel, and "Scream", a thrilling sequel set 25 years after the original murders in Woodsboro, California
The animated film Minions, a prequel to Despicable Me, will also be leaving It follows the beloved characters Kevin, Stuart, and Bob on their quest to serve the supervillain Scarlet Overkill.
Horror enthusiasts will have to say goodbye to Hereditary, a chilling film about a family experiencing sinister events after their mother's death
The Nice Guys, a neo-noir action comedy starring Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe, follows two investigators unraveling the mystery behind an adult film star’s death
The iconic gangster film The Godfather, featuring Al Pacino and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, will leave the platform on April 14 It tells the story of the Corleone family, led by patriarch Vito Corleone.
A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt, is set in a post-apocalyptic world where monsters roam freely, and will also be departing Netflix
