7 Highest Rated Anime Films, According To IMDb Ratings

Spirited Away with an IMDb rating of 86, is a 2001 masterpiece about Chihiro Ogino, who finds herself in a world of spirits after her parents are transformed into pigs.
Grave of the Fireflies rated 8,5 on IMDb, is a poignant film set in World War II Japan, following the survival journey of orphaned siblings Seita and Setsuko.
Your Name, with an 84 IMDb rating, is a visually striking romantic fantasy about two teenagers, Taki and Mitsuha, who mysteriously swap bodies.
Princess Mononoke, another highly regarded film with an 85 rating, is a Studio Ghibli classic set in the Muromachi period, depicting a conflict between humans and forest gods.
Gintama the Movie: The Final Chapter - Be Forever Yorozuya, rated 83, blends emotion and adventure as Gintoki Sakata navigates a dystopian future.
Howl's Moving Castle, with an IMDb rating of 82, is based on a novel by Diana Wynne Jones and follows Sophie's journey after being cursed during a time of war.
A Silent Voice: The Movie, rated 81, explores themes of redemption and understanding as it follows Shoya, a former bully seeking to make amends with a deaf girl he once tormented.
