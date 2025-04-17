6 Best Easter Movies To Watch With Your Family

A sequel to the earlier Peter Rabbit movie, it shows Thomas and Bea married and living with Peter and his rabbit family.
Set in the time of Easter, the 2016 animated movie revolves around the fun adventures of Scrat, Manny, Sid and Diego.
Directed by Tim Burton, the movie revolves around the adventure of Charlie and his four other children, who together go on a chocolate factory tour led by Wonka.
The story of Erin and the head chocolatier, Bryan, who work together to take the sales up during the Easter month.
Starring Renée Zellweger, this 2006 movie is based on the life of Beatrix Potter, the author of the best-selling children's book, The Tale of Peter Rabbit.
Directed by Will Gluck, the 2018 movie is based on the character of the same name created by Beatrix Potter and follows the life of a rebellious rabbit.