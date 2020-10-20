50 Cent reveals support for Trump after Joe Biden's tax plan is announced

Rapper 50 Cent has stated who he’s voting for in the US elections 2020.

The 45-year-old hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to offer his support for President Trump. This came after Vice President revealed his proposed tax plan that did not sit too well with the rapper.

He shared a picture of the tax plan from a news broadcast that displayed "top tax rates by state under [the] Biden tax plan."

Among the states mentioned was New York, which the broadcast said would be taxed at a rate of 58% while New York City would be taxed at 62%.

50 Cent reveals support for Trump: "WHAT THE F--K! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT. "F--K NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f--king mind."

👀WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, 🏃‍♂️💨F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway. 🤷🏽‍♂️I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya fucking mind. 😤 pic.twitter.com/uZu02k2Dlz — 50cent (@50cent) October 19, 2020 ×

His fans and followers then showed support for the statement while others pointed out that it would be applied to “rich people” only.

Later, he shared another post boasting about his wealth. He wrote, "I just remembered i’m bankrupt, so i’m looking for a gracious loan can anyone help a brother out. LOL," he wrote alongside a photo of himself smiling. He added two hashtags to represent the alcohol brands he owns: "#bransoncognac #lecheminduroi."

50 Cent is worth at least $110 million, according to Forbes in 2012.